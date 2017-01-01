Introducing Final.
A credit card built for the 21st century
The credit card was broken.
We fixed it.
The next time you hear about a big credit card breach, you can relax.
Final eliminates the hassle associated with a cancelled card, fraud, or theft. Don't waste time re-establishing your payment relationships. Don't worry about missing important bills or about constantly checking your statement.
Final puts you in total payment control.
Final lets you give a unique credit card number to every merchant, or a disposable one-time use number for one-off purchases.
Tired of your monthly yoga pants subscription? Or a two-week "free" trial that lasted four months? Just deactivate that card number. It's that easy.
With Final, you can limit each merchant or subscription to a monthly amount. If the merchant attempts to go over that limit, you receive a push notification, keeping you in the loop. (Coming Soon)
Full transparency in your purchases.
With Final, because each merchant gets a unique virtual card, you know exactly who is charging you and when.
And with instant real-time receipts pushed to your phone, you’ll never be left wondering if the charge matched what that restaurant server told you.
Use Final on any device, easily.
For online purchases, use the website to create a new number in one click and fill in the payment fields. Or, generate new numbers and purchase on your phone.
Want to use Final in a digital wallet? It works there, too. This way, you’re never without a way to pay.